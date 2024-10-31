Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: KRK Drops Advance Ticket Booking Numbers

New Delhi: Anees Bazmee's much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to release tomorrow, and the buzz around the film is exceptional. While it is about to clash with Singham Again, it also marks Kartik Aaryan’s face-off with some of the biggest stars at the box office. The advance bookings for both films have opened, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently leading by 1 crore.

Ahead of the releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again tomorrow, trade analyst Kamaal R Khan has shared his prediction based on the current scenario. He posted, "Film #SinghamAgain advance booking is open for 11,300 shows! And ₹7.46Cr Gross tickets were sold till Wednesday night 11:50pm. Film #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 advance booking is open for 8,344 shows! And ₹8.58cr gross Tickets were sold till Wednesday 11:50pm. Means #BB3 is ahead by approx ₹1cr. If #SA doesn’t cover this gap today, then BB3 and SA may get equal opening. It will be a huge win for @TheAaryanKartik while he is alone competing with 8 super stars @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @RanveerOfficial @iTIGERSHROFF @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone @BeingSalmanKhan and #Kareena."

This has further heightened the excitement to see which film will race ahead this Diwali. Given the current situation, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be emerging as the front-runner and is expected to dominate the box office.