Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh Add Glam At Delhi Screening Of Thank You For Coming

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated drama 'Thank You For Coming' was released in the cinemas on October 6. The coming-of-age drama starring a bunch of talented female cast Bhumi Pednekar, Kushi Kapala, Shehzaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, deals with a bold subject, but the makers have delivered a fantastic film with a strong message. The film has met with favorable reception from the fans and the audiences and is touted as the most entertaining film. While the film is casting its magic in the audience's hearts, the screening of the film was held in Delhi by the team of 'Thank You For Coming'.

The film screening at Delhi was attended by the leading ladies - Bhumi Pednekar and Dolly Singh, along with their family and close friends. After the screening, audience was seen hailing the film and the makers for projecting a sensitive topic in a way which can be watched by the youth. The reviews pouring out from every corner prove that the audiences love the film and are ready to accept the path-breaking content.

The sex-comedy film has been directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, and premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in the Gala Presentations section on September 15, 2023.

Upon its release, 'Thank You For Coming' collected 1.06 crore on the first day. The film has been struggling to bring footfalls to theatres. On Day 2 and 3, the film Rs 1.56 cr and Rs 1.67 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 4.29 crore.