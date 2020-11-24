हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati teaser dropped; check trailer date - Watch

'Durgamati' is a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu horror-thriller 'Bhaagamathie'. 

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati teaser dropped; check trailer date - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/bhumipednekar

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to release the first look of her horror comedy ‘Durgamati’. The movie, set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020, will have its trailer out tomorrow.  

'Durgamati' is a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu horror-thriller 'Bhaagamathie'.  

Captioning the teaser, Pednekar wrote in Hindi, “सबका हिसाब लेने आ रही है #Durgamati (namaste emoji) Trailer Out Tomorrow !”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

 

Akshay Kumar, one of the producers of the film, tweeting the 22-second teaser wrote, "It's payback time! Get ready to meet ‘Durgamati’ on Prime on December 11. Trailer out tomorrow."

On Monday, Kumar had tweeted the poster of the movie where Pednekar’s disheveled character can be seen in the broken mirror. Kumar had written, “Are you ready to meet ‘Durgamati’ on Prime on December 11.”

Here is the ‘Laxmii’ actor’s tweet. 

 
In other works, Bhumi Pednekar will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s ‘Badhaai Do’, a sequel of the hit comedy ‘Badhaai Ho’. Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’ will also feature Pednekar, along with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh among others.  
 

 

