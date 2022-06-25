NEW DELHI: The trailer of Yash Raj Films' much-awaited 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor was released on Friday (June 24). While Ranbir's fans were elated to see the actor doing an action film and performing some stunts for the first time in his career, a section of people have criticised the film for several reasons. Some people are calling 'Shamshera' a cheap copy of some iconic Hollywood movies like 'Thor', and 'Harry Potter', there are others who have called out the makers for once again showing the villain to be a Hindu wearing tikka. Many also compared Ranbir's 'Shamshera' avatar with that of Ranveer Singh as Khilji from 'Padmaavat'.

A social media user wrote in Hindi, "Hindus are being targeted again by applying tilak on the forehead and then stupid Hindus will go to see it. (Maathe par tilak laga kar phir se Hinduo ko target kiya jaa raha hai aur phir bewkoof Hindu ise dekhne jayenge.)"

"In old Bollywood movies Saffron Tilak symbolised the villains in the movie… And now even Vaishnav Tilak and Tripundra are used to represent the villains!! It seems Bollywood has got some serious problem with Sanatan culture," another one wrote.

"#Bollywood always try to show Hindus in negative role, why villain Sanjay Datta shown like Hindu sadhu. You can show villain without any Hindu symbol," a comment read.

Another while trashing the Ranbir Kapoor film wrote, "History is the witness that movie plot based in British era has never gone well… Mangal Pandey Thugs Of Hindostan RRR LAGAAN is exception! PS: not talking about Box-office!"

A comment noted, "Trailer revealed more than it should as I was scared about the length of the film," before adding "shamshera trailer was big disappointment as it revealed half story in it."

One netizen even tweeted t KRK asking, "Bhai #ShamsheraTrailer ka funny video ho jaaye."

_ Bollywood has been defaming Hindu Dharma 4 many years by portraying villains as Brahmins, Sadhus, Saints, Priests...



__Hindus r demanding that d govt should pay serious attention 2 this & stop issuing certificates 2 such films!#ShamsheraTrailer#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/MlfwLT72X7 — _ DIPTI _ (@__DIPTI__) June 24, 2022

#ShamsheraTrailer - Yet another propaganda movie where the villain is a Tilak sporting Shikha keeping #Brahmins

Then why do such actors later go to temples to promote their films ?



Shameless Hypocrisy at its best!!!https://t.co/o9oIkXuuOK — Chandra Moger (@Cm_hjs) June 25, 2022

Hindu Tej Jago!



Yash Raj Film's #Shamshera depicts #SanjayDutt wearing a 'Tilak' & keeping 'Shikha' (the tuft of hair on the head) as a villain !



How long will this mockery of Hindu Dharma & Hindu culture continue?#ShamsheraTrailer #Hinduphobic#BoycottBollywood #BanShamshera pic.twitter.com/jPWnKHJCUj — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) June 24, 2022

#Bollywood always try to show hindus in negative role

why villain Sanjay Datta shown like hindu sadhu.

You can show villain without any hindu symbol.#BoycottBollywood #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/YwSQyDz8wP — Raje (@Raje96k) June 24, 2022

I didn't liked #ShamsheraTrailer, for me its a mixture of 4-5 films, undoubtedly its a big budget film, massive expense on sets, graphics, vfx and large in making BUT it fails badly as a OVERALL TRAILER PRODUCT, #RanbirKapoor looks bulky but unimpressive, #SanjayDutt REPETITIVE. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 24, 2022

Others even called out the makers of Shamshera owing to Vaani Kapoor’s look. One noted, "Another thing I hated was Vaani character there wasn't need of her character to be shown like that plus her character attire and some things felt of this generation than 1800’s time so this was the only thing disappointing :)"

Check out the trailer of action extravaganza 'Shamshera' below:

Ranbir kaoor will be seen on the big screen after a gap of four years as he last starred in 2018 released 'Sanju'.

As per reports, 'Shamshera' will have the most breathtaking visual experience that cine-goers have seen on screen. Director Karan Malhotra wanted to shoot some of the most crucial portions in Ladakh because it would add to the visual appeal of the film. "Since the movie is looking to transport viewers back to a period, huge sets have been built to recreate an era where Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt," DNA quoted a source saying.

An action-adventure film, 'Shamshera' is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. Set in the 1800s, the film is about a dacoit tribe who take charge in the fight for their rights and independence against the British. Ranbir, for the first time in his career, will play a double role as central character Shamshera and his father while Vaani is playing a dancer. Sanjay Dutt, who also features in the film, plays Daroga Shuddh Singh, a merciless nemesis of Ranbir.

The film, which was postponed several times, will be released on July 22, 2022, in IMAX theatres, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, coinciding with the Bakrid holiday weekend. The film also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana, Sharat Saxena, Saurabh Shukla, Aahana Kumra among others in key roles.

'Shamshera' is a part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) three-movie deal with filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who directed 'Agneepath' and 'Brothers'. It marks Ranbir's comeback to the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner after nine years. Ranbir's last two outings with YRF were 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year'.

Live TV