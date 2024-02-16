Bollywood Lauds Saiee M Manjrekar And Guru Randhawa For Their Debut Film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'

New Delhi: Saiee M Manjrekar & Guru Randhawa starrer Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is a family entertainer that has been released today. The film directed by G Ashok and produced by Amit Bhatia and Laveena Bhatia's Mach Films is a modern-day rom-com enveloped with some rib-tickling family drama. With the initial screenings of the film happening, Guru and Saiee's film has received praise from celebs and critics alike.

Actress Sonal Chauhan lauded the film and wrote, "What a debut Guru Randhawa, Loving it Saiee. M Manjrekar." Siddharth Nigam wrote in appreciation, "Guru Bhai you are an insanely talented artist, man! Congrats on embarking on this new journey, you absolutely killed it! Keep shining!"

Bigg Boss Fame Ayesha Khan wrote, "Can't wait for the world to watch this film! It's superfun with such a beautiful message." Larissa Bonesi posted, "I am so proud of you Guru Randhawa, loved the screen presence, performance, and the chemistry of you both. Saiee, Best of luck for the release, I loved it!"

Even critics have lauded, Guru's debut film with Saiee. One of them wrote, "There is a certain innocence and simplicity that reflects in Guru's persona, especially the smile."

Another critic wrote in his review, "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay pleasantly surprised me with its light-hearted and entertaining storyline. I left with a smile on my face. It was a delight to see Guru Randhawa make his debut as an actor and excel in the comedy genre. Guru pulled it off effortlessly. Overall, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaaye is a clean and enjoyable family entertainer. It successfully tickles your funny bone, particularly if you approach it with minimal expectations."

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun also star in this Amit Bhatia production. The film is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama! It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia. This PAN India movie directed by G Ashok releases in theaters on February 16th, 2024.