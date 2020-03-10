Bollywood news: Ahmed Khan hints at 'Baaghi 4', says 'will keep the franchise alive'

Mumbai: Ahmed Khan is happy with the opening weekend box office performance of his latest directorial "Baaghi 3". The film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has collected 53.83 crores at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

"People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even 'Baaghi 2' was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3," the filmmaker told IANS.

Khan, who had also directed "Baaghi 2", gives credit to the film's action quotient and lead actor Tiger Shroff's popularity for the franchise's success. "One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff's fan following, and the other is the film's action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action," said the filmmaker.

Khan simply cannot get over gushing about his lead actor, it seems. "It reduces 80 per cent of the stress when it comes to conceiving any action (around Tiger Shroff). The most important thing is conceiving it and the double hard work goes into executing it. If you have a guy who can execute it for you, life becomes easy."

Tuesday being a National Holiday for Holi would seem like a boost for the film's business, but there is the scare of coronavirus to be taken into consideration. At the last count, 43 cases have been reported in India and entertainment is seriously not the priority in the average public's life.

Khan, however, hopes the virus scare will not affect either Holi or his film. "I'd prefer that people come to the theaters being safe. Holi is there but there are so many issues going on with the virus. With so many issues around, not just our film, I feel the festival should also be celebrated well. People should enjoy both the things, the festival and our film," he said.

With the consistent good show of the franchise, is "Baaghi 4" a possibility in the future? "The owner of the film is Sajid Nadiadwala. If he decides that we should go ahead with 'Baaghi 4', we will do it. But we will keep the franchise alive definitely," concluded the director.