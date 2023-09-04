Bollywood News: Ananya Panday Expresses Gratitude For ‘Dream Girl 2’ Success

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday on Sunday expressed gratitude for the success of her recent release ‘Dream Girl 2’. Ananya took to Instagram and shared stills from the movie in a bridal look along with a note. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Over the moon w all the love #DreamGirl2 and Pari have gotten #Grateful.” As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Earlier today, taking to Instagram trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared updates about the box office collection of film. He wrote, “#DreamGirl2 crosses ₹ 75 cr… Attains HIT status… Has few more days to score, before #Jawan strikes [on Thu]… [Week 2] Fri 4.70 cr, Sat 6.36 cr. Total: ₹ 78.06 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ received a flying start as it raked in Rs 10.69 crore on Friday in India. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#TheKeralaStory #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke #SatyaPremKiKatha #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #Gadar2 #OMG2 Now the enthusiastic start of #DreamGirl2 has helped in the REVIVAL of #Bollywood. #DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards… Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back… YES, #Bollywood is back with a bang!”

‘Dream Girl 2', it is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja. Apart from this, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)