हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
golmaal again

Bollywood News: 'Golmaal Again' first Hindi film to release in coronavirus-free New Zealand

'Golmaal Again' will be the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Bollywood News: &#039;Golmaal Again&#039; first Hindi film to release in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Mumbai: The 2017 comedy caper "Golmaal Again" will be the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The film's director Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram profile on Wednesday morning.

"New Zealand decides to re-release 'Golmaal Again' in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post COVID. New Zealand is now COVID-free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - 'THE SHOW MUST GO ON...'," Shetty wrote.

The filmmaker also shared a poster for the re-release, which states "Let's do it again" -- signally reopening of cinema theatres, which were shut due to the pandemic.

Shetty came out with "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited", starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, on July 14, 2006. It revolved around the lives of a group of friends, and was full of comedy, action, drama and fun.

The universe of "Golmaal" expanded with "Golmaal Returns", "Golmaal 3" and "Golmaal Again" (2017). Names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra hve been associated with the franchise.

"Golmaal Again" features an ensemble cast including Ajay, Parineeti, Arshad, Tusshar, Shreyas, Kunal and Tabu. The film is positioned as a spoof of the classic ghost movie.

Tags:
golmaal againRohit ShettyAjay Devgncoronavirus-free New Zealand
Next
Story

Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers shooting for 'Game', 'Dum Maaro Dum'
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M52S

Call for unity falls flat as Congress demoralises our armed forces, says JP Nadda