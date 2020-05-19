हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gulabo Sitabo

Bollywood news: 'Gulabo Sitabo' a comic satire, says Shoojit Sircar

'Gulabo Sitabo', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, is a "comic satire".

Bollywood news: &#039;Gulabo Sitabo&#039; a comic satire, says Shoojit Sircar

New Delhi: The first glimpse into the quirky world of "Gulabo Sitabo", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, has been released with the launch of its motion poster. Director Shoojit Sircar describes the film as a "comic satire", with Lucknow playing an integral part of the plot.

"It is as important a film as my other films. This is also made with as much love and care… I have Big B, Ayushmann, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Juhi Chaturvedi, Ronnie Lahiri. It is a comic satire," Shoojit told IANS.

The motion poster of the film was released on Tuesday.

Talking about the film, Shoojit said: "It is based in Lucknow. Lucknow is an important character in the film. It has its own culture, charm, ethos and beauty. It is a real metropolitan city. This film will look and explore Lucknow, people of Lucknow along with these people -- Gulabo and Sitabo."

Shoojit's slice-of-life dramedy is the story of Mirza (Amitabh) and Baankey (Ayushmann ) who, much like Tom and Jerry, are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart.

"Gulabo Sitabo" is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags:
Gulabo SitaboAmitabh BachchanAyushmann KhurranaShoojit Sircar
Next
Story

Film association's plea to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Let us resume post-production work
  • 1,01,437Confirmed
  • 3,169Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,16,718Confirmed
  • 3,21,233Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M21S

Category 4 super-cyclone Amphan heading towards Coast of West Bengal and Orissa