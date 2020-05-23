Bollywood News: Gulabo Sitabo trailer review - Amitabh Bachchan steals the show in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer - Watch

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Digital Release: June 12, 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

While fans waited with bated breath to watch the quirky entertainer 'Gulabo Sitabo' in cinema halls, the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic changed the entire way of human functioning. The country is witnessing a lockdown for almost two months now. Movie halls, malls restaurants all shut.

But worry not, because many big Bollywood movies are now releasing on the OTT digital platforms. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one such mass entertainer which is releasing on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

The makers unveiled the trailer recently and we have to say that it brings back the hit director-writer jodi of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi, who have previously given us Piku, Vicky Donor, October. Therefore, expectations are sky-high from 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

WATCH GULABO SITABO TRAILER HERE:

The moment you see megastar Amitabh Bachchan, looking nothing like him - he steals the show from every actor in the frame- even without blinking once.

The conversation or rather a face-off between Ayushmann as a tenant and Big B as the landlord of his beloved haveli will keep you entertained. Their camaraderie looks interesting and makes us curious to watch the full-fledged movie soon.

The trailer has got some funny punches, one-liners and actors like Vijay Raaz, fitting the character to the bill.

And coming from a maverick director like Shoojit Sircar, 'Gulabo Sitabo' looks like a breezy watch amid lockdown blues!