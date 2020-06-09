हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood News: Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to release on Netflix

The film will release on Netflix but the premiere date is yet to be announced. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

Bollywood News: Janhvi Kapoor starrer &#039;Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl&#039; to release on Netflix

New Delhi: In the times of deadly novel coronavirus, moviegoers' only respite seems to be the OTT platform. With cinema halls still shut to keeping in view the pandemic outbreak, several Bollywood and regional movies are now heading for a digital release. 

After Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, it is now time for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to get a digital release. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: IT'S OFFICIAL... #GunjanSaxena: #TheKargilGirl to premiere on #Netflix... Stars #JanhviKapoor... Directed by Sharan Sharma... Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix

The film will release on Netflix but the premiere date is yet to be announced. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts. Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character.

 

Janhvi Kapoorgunjan saxenaGunjan Saxena biopicGunjan Saxena: The Kargil GirlBollywoodNetflix
