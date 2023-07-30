trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642262
Bollywood News: Parth Samthaan Wraps The Shoot Of His Debut Film 'Ghudchadi' Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

Taking to Instagram, Parth shared pictures from the dubbing session and penned a lengthy note expressing his working experience. He wrote, “Its A WRAP !!!!!!!!!"

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:28 AM IST|Source: ANI

Bollywood News: Parth Samthaan Wraps The Shoot Of His Debut Film 'Ghudchadi' Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Parth Samthaan, who is all set to make a Bollywood debut with his upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi’ starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, has finally wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Parth shared pictures from the dubbing session and penned a lengthy note expressing his working experience. He wrote, “Its A WRAP !!!!!!!!!  These pictures carry a lot of emotions , hard work ,patience and most importantly A positive approach. Had an amazing experience shooting #ghuchadhi with the entire team ,a big thanks to all my fantastic coactors @duttsanjay baba and gorgeous @officialraveenatandon and my fav @khushalikumar special thanks to all the technicians , dop, assistants , light men , spot dada for working day and night with all smiles."

 


He added, "ofcourse lastly Thankyou our cute producer @nidhiduttaofficial and my optimistic director @binnoykgandhi for making me your ‘Chirag’ in your movie  and hopefully this Chirag shines with bright colours once the audience watches  arey Haan mera asli Chirag, humaara writer @deepakkapurbhardwaj love you loads darling. untill then , stay tuned Abhi toh party shuru hui hain #ghuchadhiwrap.” As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Khushalii Kumar dropped heart emojis.

Talking about the 'Ghudchadi', the film features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Kushalii Kumar, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated on 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14.

The release date of the film is still awaited.

