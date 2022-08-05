New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned producer with 'Darlings', the dark thriller which streamed on Netflix today. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Besides Alia, it also features Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma.

WHY BOYCOTT DARLINGS?

After haters targetted Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', netizens also trended hashtags hitting out at Alia's film. #BoycottDarlings trended on Twitter for the longest. But why? Well, some felt that the actress is promoting domestic violence against men through the film.

Society : woman is only victim of domestic violence.



They always neglected the violence against the man by woman.



Men's always neglected from society.



Make fun on men's death.

But now it must be stop.#BoycottAliaBhatt #boycottAliaBhatt.#DarlingsOnNetflix #BoycottDarlings

Here’s how to identify toxic femininity traits.. #DarlingsOnNetflix (#AliaBhatt first film as producer) shamelessly preaches husband torture on the name of dark humour. So #BoycottAliaBhatt for life and devote your life on positive things pic.twitter.com/SW9rvqkMHE — Thor's Hammer (@smartadis) August 4, 2022

“Stop Making violence against men a joke #BoycottAliaBhatt,” wrote a user. “She produced a movie which makes entertainment out of torture of men by women,” added another user.

ALIA BHATT STARRER DARLINGS RELEASE

‘Darlings’ features Alia Bhatt in the lead role of Badrunissa, a domestic abuse victim, who sets out to take revenge on her husband Hamza (Vijay Varma) for torturing her. Some even compared her to Amber Heard and Vijay was called Johnny Depp.

‘Darlings’ is directed by Jasmeet K Reen, dealing with a sensitive subject of domestic abuse. The film has released on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and opened to some rave reviews. Looks like after watching it, Alia Bhatt fans are having the last laugh!