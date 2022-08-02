New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are coming together on the silver screens after a long hiatus. The buzz is right, expectations high - but why is social media trending with a hashtag not-so-pleasant 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha'? Well, the reason is lead actors and their comments about the country made not today but back in the time.

WHY BOYCOTT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

Internet users are trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, urging everyone to not watch the movie. Reason? Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement he made in the past is being circulated while a few of Kareena's controversial statements from the past too have been dug up by haters.

Aamir Khan in his 2015 interview said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Aamir Khan on the boycott hashtag trending spoke to media in a group media event urging fans to watch his films. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way," he was quoted as saying.

Kareena reacted to the boycott trend and told India Today, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA RELEASE

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will open in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, with the screenplay by Eric Roth and adapted by Atul Kulkarni.



