NewsEntertainmentMovies
DARLINGS

Darlings Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah starrer leaves netizens in SHOCK, check out fan reactions!

Earlier, social media was all against 'Darlings' for multiple reasons but now, Twitter is trending #AliaBhatt and #DarlingsOnNetflix...

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alia Bhatt is trending all over social media with her splendid performance in 'Darlings.'
  • The film released on Netflix today and has blown audiences' minds with its incredible story and powerful cast.

Trending Photos

Darlings Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah starrer leaves netizens in SHOCK, check out fan reactions!

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is trending all over social media with her splendid performance in 'Darlings.' The film released on Netflix today and has blown audiences' minds with its incredible story and powerful cast. 

Earlier, social media was all against 'Darlings' for multiple reasons but now, Twitter is trending #AliaBhatt and #DarlingsOnNetflix and the audience are giving out many positive reviews for the film. 'Darlings' stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Netizens love the film and call 'Darlings' one of the hits of the year 2022. Check out the Twitter reviews for Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah starrer here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, ‘Darlings’ is about the kidnapping of Hamza by his wife and her mother who teach him a lesson for domestic abuse. The film is slated to release on Netflix on 5th August 2022.  It also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. 'Darlings' is Alia’s first project as a producer.

Live Tv

DarlingsDarlings reviewDarlings movie reviewDarlings Twitter reviewAlia BhattShefali ShahVijay VarmaDarlings on Netflix

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?