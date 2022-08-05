New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is trending all over social media with her splendid performance in 'Darlings.' The film released on Netflix today and has blown audiences' minds with its incredible story and powerful cast.

Earlier, social media was all against 'Darlings' for multiple reasons but now, Twitter is trending #AliaBhatt and #DarlingsOnNetflix and the audience are giving out many positive reviews for the film. 'Darlings' stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Netizens love the film and call 'Darlings' one of the hits of the year 2022. Check out the Twitter reviews for Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah starrer here:

Sure, @aliaa08 is incredibly privileged and born with a silver spoon, but look at her craft man. She's talented, versatile, hard working, and just keeps upping her game with each of her films. #Darlings — moja cat (@cat_moja) August 3, 2022

give alia bhatt and shefali shah their oscars — diane (@notyoursofc) August 5, 2022

Finished watching #Darlings

Alia my star you always shines brighter than star in every movie loved it ofcourse my girl never disappoints thank your for always making us proud and love you badru — Darlings (@varshialia) August 5, 2022

just finished #darlings and i just loved it, it was more darker than i was expected, the story is so gripping and unfortunately too real, so many women still suffer from their husband's violences, the cast was fabulous, bow down to alia who is really a superstar ! #aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/wndedUkp2S — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) August 5, 2022

just finished watching #Darlings. A part of me is angry & shattered but the climax was so well written n executed, I'm glad how this turned out to be... strong message & really well delivered. #ShefaliShah #AliaBhatt #Roshanmathew #VijayVarma pic.twitter.com/kcxYJpgjH0 — better call subtle (@subtletiwari) August 5, 2022

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, ‘Darlings’ is about the kidnapping of Hamza by his wife and her mother who teach him a lesson for domestic abuse. The film is slated to release on Netflix on 5th August 2022. It also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. 'Darlings' is Alia’s first project as a producer.