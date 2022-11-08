Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji decodes the climax of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer- Watch

New Delhi: When it comes to making a successful film, the final output we see is only the tip of the iceberg. What goes on behind the scenes is a saga of preparation, planning and stellar performance. For a film like ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which has been in-making for over 10 years, it called for huge efforts over the years to bring before the audience its cinematic spectacle.

Ahead of the action-adventure fantasy film's digital release, Disney+ Hotstar shared exclusive behind-the-scenes videos from the Nu Boyana Film Studios in Bulgaria. These exclusive videos present a glimpse of the mammoth preparation and process that went into making ‘Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva’ the masterpiece that Indian audiences fell in love with in 2022.

Since director Ayan Mukerji describes the challenges of shooting the climax scene of the film in an all-new BTS video from the set. “The most challenging sequence in our film has been our climax. It is a 20 minute sequence with action, visual effects, and emotion. There’s so much going on that it’s like a movie in itself,” he said.

Adding on to this, actor Ranbir Kapoor says, “The climax is the high point of the film and I don’t think I’ve ever done this kind of prep before.”

Elaborating on the details of shooting the scene, Mukerji further remarks, “We’re shooting it against a blue backdrop and it was just blue, everywhere. Because the kind of lighting that we needed to create and the kind of stunts that we needed to pull off would be much better served on an interior stage. It made sense to bring all the different teams together and shoot this in a place like Bulgaria.”

Actress Alia Bhatt adds in more about her experience saying, “It’s the first time I am starting a film with the climax, it’s the first time I’m doing a film like this at all.”

Produced by Dharma Productions & Star Studios and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars an ensemble of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.