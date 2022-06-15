New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited adventure trilogy 'Brahmastra' Part 1 trailer was released today and the buzz is palpable. The high on VFX and special effects is laced with lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's reel chemistry as Shiva and Isha. Adding to the effect is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's heavy baritone voice opening the trailer and taking it to a much higher pedestal of expectations.

BRAHMASTRA TRAILER ROASTED BY FANS

While an ocean of fan following loved the trailer, there were others who roasted it online. Trolls reviewed the Brahmastra trailer and found it to be a mix of Aquaman and Avengers. Many compared it to the Hollywood superhero flicks and Marvel outings. Take a look at some comments below:

The movie is presented by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. On the occasion of trailer launch, director Ayan Mukerji said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!"

BRAHMASTRA: PART ONE STORYLINE

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named… Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.



