BREAKING THE SILENCE

Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Break The Silence', Starring Anupriya Goenka Is Scheduled For Its World Premiere At Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is set to be held from May 14 to May 25

|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 06:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Break The Silence', Starring Anupriya Goenka Is Scheduled For Its World Premiere At Cannes Film: Breaking The Silence (Image : Instagram)

Mumbai: The Anupriya Goenka-starer short film ‘Break the Silence’, is heading to the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film will have its World premiere at the Festival De Cannes Marche Du 2024.

The film is a crime suspense film entirely shot in Mumbai and has been directed by Hemant Chauhan.

Hemant began his journey in the industry as a DOP and has worked on various projects, including ‘Pehchaan’, with Mahesh Bhatt and ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. ‘Break the Silence’ marks his directorial debut.

Talking about the film, Hemant said: “The film delves into a dark genre, featuring stellar performances by Anupriya Goenka and a talented ensemble cast, including Rohit Pathak, Yukti Kapoor, Priya Raina, and Rajhans. Shot entirely in Mumbai, it was a monumental task, leading us to Cannes today.”

“We're honoured to have received the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Puraskar and been selected for the Tokyo Lift-off Film Festival, signifying a significant milestone for our team. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my entire team, from the DOP to the post-production crew, for their invaluable contributions. This project truly was a collaborative effort.”

The film is produced by Minara Akhtar of Minara Films.

 

