CBFC Denies Refusing Certification to 72 Hoorain Trailer, Says 'Misleading Reports Being Circulated'

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday issued a statement denying reports that it had refused to issue a censor certificate to the trailer of '72 Hoorain' by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Reports on the alleged denial of a censor certificate for the film's trailer sparked debates over creative freedom and censorship. However, the CBFC denied the reports in a statement saying, "Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled "Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)" has been Refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)."

It added, "Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film 'Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)' was granted 'A' certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications. A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant's response/compliance. Thus, any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process."

The CBFC's responsibility is to ensure that films adhere to certain guidelines and classifications to safeguard audience sensibilities. The makers of the film, on Wednesday, digitally unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer, captioning, "'72 HOORAIN' TRAILER OUT NOW... Team #72Hoorain - directed by #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan- launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023."

Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film is slated to release on July 7.

The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's teaser in 10 languages. '72 Hoorain' stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in lead roles.