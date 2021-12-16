हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office report

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor starrer mints Rs 20.91 cr

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.


Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has minted Rs 20.91 crore in six days since its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is maintaining a strong trend on weekdays However, the shows at multiplexes have been reduced today, since #SpiderMan-ia has taken over Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, Tue 2.18 cr, Wed 2.05 cr. Total: a, 20.91 cr. #India biz."

The movie raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.



The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', a body builder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.

Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

 

