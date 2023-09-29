'Chandramukhi 2' Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Earns Rs 11.7 Crore Worldwide, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Delighting cinemabuffs out there, the sequel to the comedy horror 'Chandramukhi' was released in theatres on September 28. Helmed by P. Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' starred Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The music of the much-awaited film has been composed by MM Keeravani.

'Chandramukhi 2' has managed to make a gross of Rs 9.7 crore at the box office so far, according to a report by Sacnilk. Whereas the movie has churned out Rs 11.7 Cr worldwide. In the second part, Raghava Lawrence plays the role of Vettaiyan Raja, Kanagana Ranaut plays the role of Chandramukhi, and Lakshmi Menon interprets the role of Chandramukhi's ghost. The rest of the film's cast includes Vadivelu, Mahima Nambiar, and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. Helmed by P Vasu,' Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran.

Recently, the makers released the film's second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.