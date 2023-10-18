New Delhi: After delivering back to back hits with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his next, 'Chandu Champion'. The film is being touted as one of Kartik's most challenging projects till date. Just days ago, Kartik revealed his incredible feat of filming an intense eight-minute single-shot war sequence against the breathtaking backdrop of Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir for Kabir Khan's ambitious venture.

However, after the demanding shoot in the picturesque yet challenging terrains of Kashmir, it appears that Kartik and director Kabir Khan are now opting for a change of pace with a lighter schedule as they had been shooting for a huge song for the film this past week at Filmcity, Goregaon in Mumbai itself.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. A source reveals, "Studio 5 at Film City was blocked for four days for the shoot. The dance number sees Kartik shaking a leg with over 50 background dancers. Even though a dance track may sound at odds with the vein of the film, Kartik and Bosco have attempted something different here, making it a song that fits seamlessly in the narrative."

While a dance number may seem like an unconventional addition to a film that appears to have war sequences at its core, young superstar Kartik Aaryan and the talented Bosco Martis have ventured into uncharted territory, crafting a song that seamlessly fits into the film's narrative. This ambitious dance sequence promises to be a significant highlight in Chandu Champion, demonstrating the film's diverse and dynamic approach to storytelling.

Speaking of 'Chandu Champion', the film is billed as 'the true story of a man who refused to surrender'. It celebrates the indomitable spirit of Murlikant Petkar, who was rendered paraplegic after sustaining injuries in the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He then rose against the odds to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist in 1972. Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is slated for release on the June 14, 2024.