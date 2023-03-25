topStoriesenglish2587725
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Audience Review: Fans Floored By Yami Gautam's Performance

The crime thriller is directed by Ajay Singh and backed by Maddock films.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Audience Review: Fans Floored By Yami Gautam's Performance

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is picking some great stories on the reel. The actress's 4th film released within a span of just 1 year is already looking like a hit with such great reviews coming in from the critics as well as the audience on its first day itself. She has delivered an impressive performance in her latest release  Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and fans are loving it.

After films like, 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' and 'Lost' within this one year, she has now released 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga' where she played a very layered character with different shades to it and what is winning the audience over more than anything is that she has established her faith in them with the previous few films. And now she has only been proving that every time Yami is in a project it is going to be something interesting for sure as she has been known to have an eye for quality.

FANS HAIL YAMI GAUTAM'S PERFORMANCE:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is directed by Ajay Singh and backed by Maddock films. The cast includes Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta in lead roles. On the work front, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.

