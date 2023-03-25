Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Audience Review: Fans Floored By Yami Gautam's Performance

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is picking some great stories on the reel. The actress's 4th film released within a span of just 1 year is already looking like a hit with such great reviews coming in from the critics as well as the audience on its first day itself. She has delivered an impressive performance in her latest release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and fans are loving it.

After films like, 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' and 'Lost' within this one year, she has now released 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga' where she played a very layered character with different shades to it and what is winning the audience over more than anything is that she has established her faith in them with the previous few films. And now she has only been proving that every time Yami is in a project it is going to be something interesting for sure as she has been known to have an eye for quality.

FANS HAIL YAMI GAUTAM'S PERFORMANCE:

@yamigautam Behen ji, Thursday dekha toh aapka fan ho gaya tha aur ab #ChorNikalKeBhaga dekhne ke baad aapka bhakt ho gaya hun… keep rocking always … love the choices u r making — Rajesh Shrivastava (@Srivastavaraj) March 24, 2023

I watched #ChorNikalKeBhaga and when there is @yamigautam in any movie you don't need any review to watch it because it's certain movie is awesome — Vaibhav Singh Rajput (@Vaibhavsingh008) March 24, 2023

A Yami Gautam Appreciation Tweet:

She is definitely better than all her

contemporary away from (Contro.)#ChorNikalKeBhaga is another feather added to her Cap. She is impeccable with each of her performances and script selections.

(OMG 2) will be another this Year.#yamigautam pic.twitter.com/RmG9H8by4b March 24, 2023

@yamigautam Best part of an actor's journey is When he or she gets better with each film. Currently #YamiGautamDhar is in that journey She is outstanding #ChorNikalKeBhaga and is flawless in her portrayal of Neha Grover. And What a film — BlankSpace (@BlankSpace2023A) March 24, 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is directed by Ajay Singh and backed by Maddock films. The cast includes Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta in lead roles. On the work front, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.