'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' Actress Priyanka Karunakaran Lauds Yami Gautam, Says 'She Knows Her Work Around The Camera'

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Karunakran who plays an air hostess alongside Yami Gautam in Ajay Singh’s directorial Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is basking in the glory of the positive reviews that the film is getting along with her performance too.



The debutant actor shared her experience on working with Yami Gautam. She said, "Yami as an actor on set is extremely focused. She is very subtle and will do these small things that the camera captures and that is really beautiful. She knows how to work the camera. We were shooting in cold conditions and our uniform was a short skirt so we couldn’t wear our thermals. The evacuation scene was quite tough to shoot but she did it with so much ease, I was inspired too because it was my first time on a film set and it was just encouraging to have a co-actor like her around."

Priyanka who has been a model for most of her career even spoke about her preparation work on the sets. She said, "The first half of the film was shot in a mock plane but it was lit so well that it looked as real as it could be. We had professional air hostesses who trained us, how to operate the galley, how to welcome people, body language of airhostess and just about everything that the job entails. Being on the set really felt great as I felt that I was a part of something bigger. In this film every moment adds to the development of the story so in a sense every scene and every character is pivotal”.



She added, “One of my biggest lessons was to be focused in the moment but learn to have fun while the process is on. On day 1 I was full of excitement and completely charged up but by day 23 it got claustrophobic and tedious shooting inside the same plane, in a confined space and it was a challenge to keep oneself motivated. Later on, we did have location shifts and I felt a new energy rush”.

Priyanka earlier stated that playing a South Indian airhostess is poetic for her as her mother is a retired air hostess and their roots are in Kerala. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is currently trending on No 1 on Netflix.