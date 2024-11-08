Citadel: Honey Bunny Is ‘A Mash Of Genres With A Quirky, Satirical Touch,’ Reveal Raj & DK

Prime Video’s latest Original series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' is a hit among audiences with its dynamic blend of high-stakes action, complex relationships, and the distinct creative touch of Raj & DK.

Much known for their successful work in 'Farzi' and 'The Family Man,' the director duo brings their signature style to this thrilling Indian series, seamlessly connecting to the larger 'Citadel' universe created by the Russo Brothers and David Weil.

While 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is a gripping espionage thriller, it goes beyond mere action. The series dives deep into the characters' backstories, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and family within the high-pressure world of spies.

One of its standout features is the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Samantha, which fans have described as “too hot to handle.” Their electric dynamic adds a layer of emotional depth amidst the action, making the show feel fresh and engaging.

Raj & DK shared their perspective on the series, saying, “For us, Honey Bunny is a mash of genres, not necessarily an action series alone. It is a relationship story, a love story, and a mother-child relationship. It's all of these with a cinematic edge to it.”

“The show has a quirky, satirical touch, but action forms a substantial layer throughout, with uniquely crafted sequences. Some scenes are designed as one-shot sequences, playing with familiar action tropes in settings that viewers will recognize, adding to the excitement.”

Produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is directed by Raj & DK, with executive production from the Russo Brothers' AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil ('Hunters'), oversee the series and all 'Citadel'-related productions.

The ensemble cast includes Samantha, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.