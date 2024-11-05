'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Shines At Star-Studded Mumbai Premiere Ahead Of November Launch

New Delhi: India’s favorite entertainment platform, Prime Video, rolled out the spectacular premiere of its much-awaited Original series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. The high-octane thriller, set to drop on November 7, brought together the who's who of Bollywood for an unforgettable evening in Mumbai.

The premiere event, a dazzling blend of glamour and action, was graced by some of India’s biggest stars, alongside the powerhouse cast and crew behind the series. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' stars Varun Dhawan as Bunny, a daredevil stuntman, and Samantha as Honey, a struggling actress thrust into a world of espionage. The dynamic duo, joined by co-stars Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar, brought their electrifying energy to the red carpet.

Director duo Raj & DK, writer Sita R. Menon, and executive producer Angela Russo-Otstot from AGBO were among the key creatives in attendance, alongside Prime Video’s top executives including Gaurav Gandhi, VP of Asia Pacific and MENA, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, and Sahira Chawla, Head of Hindi Scripted Series, Prime Video. The starry event also welcomed notable figures from the entertainment industry, such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Sharvari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, and many others, who not only turned heads on the blue carpet but also reveled in the show’s explosive action and gripping storyline.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the '90s, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' combines heart-pounding espionage with a tender love story. The plot follows Bunny (Varun Dhawan), a stuntman who ropes in actress Honey (Samantha) for a covert mission that thrusts them into a world of betrayal, danger, and high-stakes espionage. Years later, their past comes back to haunt them, forcing the estranged pair to reunite and fight to protect their young daughter, Nadia.

The show is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes leading the charge. The series promises a gripping mix of action, espionage, and thrilling stunts, with a cast that brings both star power and captivating performances to the screen.

About The World Of Citadel

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the latest addition to the ever-expanding 'Citadel' franchise, which began with the highly successful global debut of 'Citadel' in 2023, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The series quickly became one of Prime Video’s most-watched originals, with fans eagerly awaiting each new installment.

The 'Citadel' universe spans multiple international series, each set in different locations and featuring top-tier local talent. The first season of 'Citadel', which became a global sensation, introduces viewers to the world of the Citadel spy agency and its fierce rivalry with the Manticore syndicate. Following 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', 'Citadel: Diana', an Italian Original, will be the next to premiere, continuing the franchise’s global expansion.

With a second season of 'Citadel' already in production, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fans are in for even more thrilling espionage and pulse-pounding action in the years to come. Directed by Joe Russo, the second season is set to elevate the stakes even higher.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting November 7, 2024, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.