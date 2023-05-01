topStoriesenglish2601377
Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Gets A Title 'Stardom'

Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled Stardom and is going to be a 6 episodic series. 

May 01, 2023
New Delhi: Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled Stardom and is going to be a 6 episodic series. 

To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom’ which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a 6 episodic web series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Apart from this, Aryan Khan has recently shot an ad film where he got to direct his father Shah Rukh Khan.

