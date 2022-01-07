Omicron scare: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Delhi schedule for 'Tiger 3' shoot suspended

Mumbai: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have decided to postpone the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. According to reports, Katrina was supposed to be travelling with Salman to the national capital for the shoot.

"The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage," a source close to the Yash Raj Films' project informed ANI.

In a related development, film lead star Salman Khan has imposed has some strict COVID-19 protocols on the sets and has asked everyone to adhere to it in order to have a safe environment for the crew. According to a report published in Indian Today, the 'Race 3' actor is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself and the people around him safe from the deadly virus. He has reportedly instructed the seniors to allow only those people, who are required, to be present on the sets.

Speaking of the film, Salman Khan will be seen reprising his role of Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka 'Tiger' whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen as the Pakistani spy, Zoya Humaini. To note, Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen as a Paistani spy in the film, was reported to joining Salman Khan in coming days to shoot for the action sequences.

As per reports, Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan will be seen in negative roles in the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Tiger 3' has been shot in Russia, Turkey and Austria. According to reports, Maneesh and Aditya Chopra didn't want to compromise on the theatrical experience of the film, which is why they planned an extended international shoot. Not much has been revealed about the plot apart from that some never-seen-before action sequences for the film have been filmed.

