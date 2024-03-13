Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon Sizzle In New Foot-Tapping Track 'Ghagra' - Watch Teaser

New Delhi: The electrifying teaser for 'Ghagra' is out now, offering a glimpse into the upcoming party anthem. Get ready to move as the full song releases today. After the phenomenal success of 'Naina,' the makers of 'Crew' are elevating the excitement with their upcoming song 'Ghagra,' featuring the dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The foot-tapping track promises to be the next big party anthem, showcasing the three talented actresses reveling in the energetic beats of the dance number within a club setting. The song is all set to release today, with the teaser already out, offering a sneak peek into the electrifying performanceawaiting fans.

In 'Ghagra,' Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti exude infectious energy, seen joyfully celebrating in a vibrant bar atmosphere, creating a visual spectacle that captures the essence of their success. Following the well-received 'Naina,' this latest song further enhances the mood of the music album of 'Crew'.

The perfect blend of music, star power, and glamour is gearing up to make ‘Crew’ an entertaining journey that will soar high and leave audiences wanting more. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular!

Scheduled to release in cinemas on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' is capturing attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its diverse shooting locations across India, primarily in Mumbai. Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network join forces to bring this much-awaited project to the big screen, helmed by the talented director Rajesh A Krishnan.