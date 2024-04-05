The magic of Crew is currently ruling theaters across the globe. While the film has made its strong hold in the hearts of the audience and at the box office, the makers have arrived with a special offer for everyone.

Now, the tickets for Crew will be Buy 1, Get 1 Free. Offer valid on 'BookMyShow' .

Offer Validity : This special deal is valid only for Friday, April 5th.

While this is indeed an offer for the audience to relish, it would surely attract more footfalls to the theaters.

Crew is constantly garnering love from the audience. With great word of mouth, the film opened up to amazing reviews, and it has grabbed a strong hold at the box office with a total worldwide gross of 82.58 Cr in just 6 days across Worlwide . Amid the rising fervor of the film among the masses, the makers have announces a special offer for the audience with Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets.

Get ready to dive into an unparalleled cinematic experience with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this much-awaited film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network has hit the big screens.