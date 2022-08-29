New Delhi: The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ seems really intriguing.

Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s look is truly interesting. Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention too is captured by something. In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’!

We can’t stay calm as this fantastic motion poster has us excited for the trailer launching tomorrow!

Can’t wait to watch the trailer tomorrow which will give a brief insight into the world of ‘Dahan’!