de de pyaar de

De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer rom-com fares well at Box Office

The movie has been helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali.

De De Pyaar De collections: Ajay Devgn starrer rom-com fares well at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'De De Pyaar De' has earned a decent amount at the Box Office. The movie has managed to impress the viewers and critics alike, garnering a positive word of mouth publicity.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote:  #DeDePyaarDe gathers momentum on [second] Sat... Growth is decent, but it could’ve done with stronger biz since the word of mouth is extremely positive... Biz on [second] Sun is pivotal... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 69.41 cr. India biz. #DDPD

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.

The movie has been helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali.

 

 

 

 

 

