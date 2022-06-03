Declare 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free in Rajasthan, demand netizens

NEW DELHI: After Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' was declared tax-free in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, there is clamour for the film based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan to be given similar status in Rajasthan as many consider the glorious Samrat hailed from the desert-state.

In Yash Raj Films' first historical movie, which was released in theatres in the country on Friday, Akshay essays the role of the 12th-century legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori.

A user by the name TA wrote on Twitter, "Rajasthan govt can make #Prithviraj tax free Not sure but hopefully it happens so that every Indian can know about the life of Hindu Samrat."

Another, Harsh Veer Singh, wrote, "Samrat Prithviraaj Chauhan movie should be declared as tax-free in Rajasthan."

"It may also needed to be tax-free in Rajasthan, it is the birthplace of Samrat Prithviraj Chouhan," wrote Bhanu Pratap on the microblogging site, claiming that Rajasthan is the birthplace of Chouhan. Prakash Khemnani wrote, "Sir Rajasthan ke Rajputana gaurav aur desh ki shan SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ ji ki movie ko unki sawaym ki dharti pe to tax free karwa do ..........".

Vasudev Devnani, a BJP MLA from Ajmer North also joined the netizens in urging the Rajasthan government to declare the movie tax-free, saying that the period drama will invoke a spirit of love for our motherland."Rajasthan should also declare it tax-free.

The film that is based on the glorious and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar, has been made tax-free is UP and Madhya Pradesh so that as many youths of our country can see the film and invoke a spirit of love for our motherland.

"'Prithviraj', is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'.

The visual spectacle features former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who is making her Hindi film debut with the movie, in the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj's beloved partner. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the period drama.

'Samrat Prithviraj' hit the screens today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

