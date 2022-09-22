NewsEntertainmentMovies
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone begins 'Pathaan' dubbing, teases sneak peek photo!

Pathaan movie release: Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone begins 'Pathaan' dubbing, teases sneak peek photo!

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has started dubbing for the actioner 'Pathaan'. The Bollywood actress on Thursday shared a glimpse from the session on social media.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.

The actress captioned the image: "#WIP #Pathaan."

The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles. 'Pathaan' marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

This will the first time John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh. The action star has previously worked with Deepika in 'Desi Boyz' and 'Race 2'.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on a ominous villain who is hell bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus.

 

Live Tv

Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh Khandeepika padukone newsPathaanRAW agentJohn AbrahamDeepika Padukone latest news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case