Deepika Padukone In 'Fighter To Kangana Ranaut In 'Tejas': B-Town Divas Who Played Indian Armed Force Officers On Screen

New Delhi: As lady officers found representation in the Indian Armed Forces by being included in combat roles and fighter streams, Bollywood was not far behind in giving them agency on screens too, as they along with their male counterparts proudly wore their stripes. They packed a punch, were badass and were at par in calling the shots.

Deepika Padukone In Fighter

Her entry as Sqdn Leader Minal Rathore was impressive. As a woman at par with her counterparts, she proved gender was no gauge for talent or abilities. However, her challenge to prove herself was not amongst her cadre who acknowledged her, but rather to prove to her parents that when given wings, girls can fly.

Jhanvi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena

Based on the true life story of Flight Lt Gunjan Saxena who created history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone in 1999. A story of perseverance and determination, of flying high against all odds.

Kriti Kulhari, Uri, The Surgical Strike

Though her male counterpart Major Vihaan Shergil( Vicky Kaushal) may have screamed how’s the josh? But Kriti Kulhari as the feisty Flight Lt Seerat Kaur endeared in her portrayal.

Diana Penty, Parmanu The Story Of Pokhran

'Parmanu The Story Of Pokhran' based on India’s nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998 won applause. Diana Penty took on the role of Captain Ambalika Bandyopadhyay, playing a strong female officer in an otherwise testosterone-driven narrative.

Kangana Ranaut, Tejas

Playing Wing Commander Tejas Gill proving her show of strength in combat operations, Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas crash landed sadly despite having its heart in the right place, with its less than lacklustre narrative.