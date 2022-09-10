Deepika Padukone plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in ‘Brahmastra’? Netizens break internet

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’ has finally hit the theatres on Friday. While the story and dialogues of the film are receiving mixed reviews by the audience, one thing that has left everyone spell-bound is its stunning VFX.

However, as soon as the film released, there’s another detail which has irked the netizens. A still from the film is going viral in which a woman holding a small baby in hands looks like Deepika Padukone. This has made the viewers believe that Deepika Padukone plays the character of Ranbir’s mother Amrita in the film.

Shiva is shown as an orphan in the film and in a particular scene, he says that his mother died by fire when he was just one years old. As he narrates the incident from his past, a woman can be seen cradling baby Shiva for a spit second which the fans assumed was Deepika Padukone.

“OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. #BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev. Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents,” commented one user. “I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print) #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal),” commented another.

See the twitter reactions here -

#SpoilerAlert

I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print)#DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/L5aVgVPUvP — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) September 9, 2022

‘Brahmastra’ is surprising its audience with star-studded cameos. Earlier, it was revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying the role of ‘Vanarastra’ in the film which proved right. Now, let’s see how this leaked still of Deepika Padukone materializes in ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. The film is already ruling the hearts of the audience with a global box office record of 75 crore rupees on Day 1.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film.