Despite RRR storm, The Kashmir Files remains STRONG at Box Office, earns Rs 231 cr!

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has been able to brave the massive storm unleashed by SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film has earned Rs 231.25 crore on Monday, week 3 and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film post-COVID-19 pandemic.

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has remained strong on Monday. He tweeted: #TheKashmirFiles maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 231.28 cr. #India biz.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.