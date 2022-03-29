हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files collections

Despite RRR storm, The Kashmir Files remains STRONG at Box Office, earns Rs 231 cr!

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

Despite RRR storm, The Kashmir Files remains STRONG at Box Office, earns Rs 231 cr!

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has been able to brave the massive storm unleashed by SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film has earned Rs 231.25 crore on Monday, week 3 and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film post-COVID-19 pandemic.

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has remained strong on Monday. He tweeted: #TheKashmirFiles maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 231.28 cr. #India biz.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir Files collectionsThe Kashmir Files Box Office collectionsThe Kashmir FilesBollywoodAnupam KherVivek AgnihotriThe Kashmir Files storyThe Kashmir Files reviewKashmiri panditsRRR collections
Next
Story

It’s a wrap! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' shooting comes to an end after 5 years

Must Watch

PT9M52S

Zee Top 50: INS 316 inducted into Navy