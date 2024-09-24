Advertisement
NTR JR.

‘Devara’ Dominates In Hyderabad: Rs. 9 Cr In Day One Advance Sales, USD 2M+ Globally!

NTR Jr.'s 'Devara: Part 1' hits ₹9 Cr in Hyderabad advance bookings in just 17 hours, with global pre-sales over $2.1M ahead of its January 27, 2024 release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Devara’ Dominates In Hyderabad: Rs. 9 Cr In Day One Advance Sales, USD 2M+ Globally! (Image: x)

New Delhi: NTR Jr.'s highly anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1' is making waves with an impressive start in advance bookings. Within just 17 hours, first-day bookings in Hyderabad have hit ₹9 Cr, and the excitement continues to grow as more regions prepare to open their booking windows.

In Vizag, advance bookings have already reached ₹1.75 Cr, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have collectively contributed over ₹12 Cr, with 61% of seats filled. Bengaluru is also performing well, bringing in ₹2.96 Cr and lifting Karnataka's total to ₹3.24 Cr with 36% occupancy.

On the global stage, 'Devara' is thriving, with North America reporting pre-sales of over $2.1M, showcasing NTR Jr.'s international appeal. The UK has sold more than 20,000 premiere tickets, and Australia has surpassed AU$250K in pre-sales, with around 11,000 tickets sold.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the opening of advance bookings in North India, adding to the film's buzz. Directed by Kortala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' is set for a grand release on January 27, 2024, featuring NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

