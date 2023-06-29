Esha Deol Has A Loving Response To Father Dharmendra’s Emotional Note: Check

Legendary actor Dharmendra has been quite active on social media recently. He is often seen sharing updates about his life and interacting with fans on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, he was seen enjoying his time at his grandson Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding celebrations. On Wednesday night, the veteran actor shared a cryptic post for his on Instagram. His note was for his second wife, Hema Malini, and daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Reportedly, Hema Malini and her daughters were missing from Karan Deol’s wedding, which grabbed everyone’s attention.

Dharmendra’s Emotional Post For Hema Malini And Daughters

Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Esha Deol. In the picture, the father-daughter duo is seen smiling for the camera. In the caption, he mentioned that he hasn’t been keeping well. Dharmendra wrote, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ……..but"

Esha Deol Reacts To Dharmendra’s Post

In response to her father’s post, Esha Deol also took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and her husband Bharat Takhtani. In the post, she expressed her love for her father and wished him good health. She wrote, "Love you papa. You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that. Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u"

Even though Hema Malini and her family didn’t attend Karan Deol’s wedding, Esha congratulated and wished them well. She wrote, "Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love.”

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding

Dharmendra is still married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur, who was seen making a rare appearance at her grandson’s wedding. Karan and Drisha had a grand wedding that was attended by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others.

On the work front, Dharmendra was recently praised for his performance in the web series, Taj; Divided by Blood. Apart from that, he will also be seen in a prominent role in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.