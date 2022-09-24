'Dhokha: Round D Corner' BO collection: R Madhavan starrer mints THIS much on day 1!

New Delhi: As National Cinema Day was celebrated on Friday, the ticket prices were slashed to Rs 75. And interestingly, it has benefitted `Dhokha: Round D Corner`.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kookie Gulati`s directorial has raked in Rs 1.25 crore. "#Dhokha gets the benefit of lower ticket rates [#NationalCinemaDay2022] on Day 1, has a healthy start [limited screens/shows]... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 2 and 3, when ticket rates return to normal pricing... Fri Rs 1.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

`Dhokha`, which stars R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar, clashed at the box office with R Balki`s `Chup: Revenge of the Artist.`

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma produced `Dhokha`, which is touted as a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple.

Talking about his role, Aparshakti had earlier shared, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanting to do for a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let`s get cracking with loads of action ahead."