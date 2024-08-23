Mumbai: Trailer of Dhvani Bhanushali's Bollywood Debut family entertainer 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' is finally out co-starring Aashim Gulati.

Taking to Instagram, Dhvani Bhanushali treated fans with the trailer video and captioned the post, "Shaadi se escape karna easy hai, but escaping love? Impossible! #KahanShuruKahanKhatam trailer out now. In cinemas on 20th September."

Set against the backdrop of a wedding, trailer introduces Dhvani and Aashim Gulati as a runaway bride and wedding crasher.

The story takes an unexpected turn, setting the tone for an "arranged accidental love story" filled with new twists and surprises.

Supporting the fresh leads is a stellar ensemble cast featuring industry veterans like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and penned by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame and Rishi Virmani, this film promises to be an engaging concoction of humor, heart, and a twist of unpredictability.

Laxman Utekar's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati is all set to release theatrically on September 20. A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, the young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali.