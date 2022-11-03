topStoriesenglish
Dibyendu Bhattacharya joins the cast of ‘Chakda Xpress’, to play Anushka Sharma’s coach in the film

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has joined the cast of Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress. He will essay the role of her coach in the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Dibyendu Bhattacharya is currently basking high on the success of 'Jamtara 2.' The actor has more than 5 hit shows or films alone in the year 2022. Now Dibyendu is all set to star in Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film stars Anushka Sharma in the lead in which she portrays the role of Jhullan Goswami. Dibyendu shall be seen playing the role of her coach.

When we reached out to Dibyendu Bhattacharya to share some information for his fans, he said, "'Chakda Express' is a very special film. It embodies the never-say-never attitude of one of the biggest icons in the field of women's cricket. Also, highlighting the fact we recently completed our Kolkata schedule, which also happens to be my home town. It is a different feeling of delight each time I visit Kolkata. It happened to be around Pujo and there's definitely something magical in the air in Kolkata during Pujo. Anushka and the entire team is very talented and it is always a pleasure to share screen space with such gifted people." 

Recently, Anushka Sharma also shared her photo dump from Kolkata as she wrapped up a schedule of the film in the city. She keeps sharing the glimpses of the film sets and her character of legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami. 

Dibyendu's recent releases like 'Jamtara 2,' 'Maharani 2,' 'Loop Lapeta,' amongst others have been loved by the audiences. He was also a part of Parineet Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer ‘Code Name Tiranga’. The film, however, bombed at the box office. He is currently occupied with back-to-back shoots for some of the biggest releases of 2023. 

