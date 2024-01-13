New Delhi: While Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have set the stage on fire with a groovy track, 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan', fans have been quick to draw similarities from the iconic dance number 'Badtameez Dil'.

Taking to the comment section of the song, fans compared it to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's banger. One fan commented, "Why does everything look like Badtamiz Dil from YJHD?" Another fan said, "Doesn't it look like batamiz dil song season 2?" A third fan mentioned, "Kriti's look is similar to Deepika from the badtamij Dil song." Yet another fan wrote, "The song feels like a copy of Ranbir and Deepika's Batmeez Dil." And one more fan simply wrote, "Recreate Badtameez Dil."

Marking Shahid's return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti. Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans to the full song video. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Shake the whole world today... Cause #LaalPeeliAkhiyaan is out now." Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

The dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha. The video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills. He looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants and shades while Kriti looked stunning in blue saree.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer and singer, expresses his excitement, stating, "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid's infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song... can't wait to see people groove to this one!"

The trailer is all set to arrive on 18th January. The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

The film will be out in theatres on February 9.