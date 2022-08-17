‘Dobaaraa’ second trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer doubles up the suspense

New Delhi: Anurag Basu and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for release on 19th August and just a day before the film hits the theatres, makers have dropped the second trailer of the film. While the makers have dropped all the information to keep us hooked, they have left gaps for the audience to fill, making us more intrigued by the film.

While the first trailer of the film was received well by the audience, the second version has drawn further attention towards the film. This is the first time a genre like this is being touched in the Indian cinema. In fact, both the songs, ‘Waqt ke Jungle’ and ‘Veham’ from the film have been loved nationwide and have generated interest among the audiences.

The film opened at some of the biggest film festivals like the Fantasia Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and now Melbourne International Film Festival. With this mystery, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are ready to collaborate after a longtime.

With ‘Dobaaraa’, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult Movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. It has been produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). The film will release on 19th August 2022 in cinema halls across the nation.

'Dobaaraa' is Taapsee Pannu’s third collaboration with Anurag Kashyap after 'Manmarziyan' and 'Saand ki Aankh'. The 'Haseen Dilruba' actress was last seen in 'Shabaash Mithu' where she played former Indian cricketing legend Mithali Raj.