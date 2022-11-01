'Doctor G' to 'Badhaai Do', here is a list of 5 movies that have tackled subjects rarely seen in Hindi cinema   

New Delhi: The Indian film industry has always had a set of filmmakers who have been more than willing to address difficult subjects in their cinema, a cinema which is closer to our real life, a cinema which is more socially relevant and thus has a deeper impact on a viewer's psyche. Here are some of the films of recent times that have tackled complex social stories boldly and sensitively.



Doctor G

Anubhuti Kashyap's medical comedy directorial debut centres on Uday Gupta, an isolated male gynecology student who is portrayed by actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Uday reluctantly completes his training under Dr. Nandini Srivastava in the field of gynecology despite his desire to enter the orthopedics department due to his poor grades (Shefali Shah). The film depicts Uday's struggles and conundrums as he tries to understand the gender dynamics in his environment through a series of hilarious incidents and moments. The female lead in the October release of the film is played by Rakul Preet Singh.



Badhaai Do

Apart from exceptions like 'Fire', 'My Brother Nikhil', 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' Hindi films have refrained from delving too deep into same-sex relationships. Harshvardhan Kulkarni does a commendable job of normalizing LGBTQ+ relationships in the recent hit "Badhaai Do" without trying to make a big, dramatic statement. The film, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, was much appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Anek

The Hindi film industry continues to be conspicuously devoid of North-Eastern stories, but the Anubhav Sinha-directed film 'Anek' attempts to address geopolitical tensions in the area by telling a deeply relatable human story. Ayushmann Khurrana portrays a secret agent who attempts to infiltrate a separatist group but is forced to overcome his prejudices as he becomes more and more aware of the social and political problems affecting the local populace. Along with Andrea Kevichusa and Manoj Pahwa playing the lead roles, the film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series.

Thank God

In a very clever way, this Indra Kumar film challenges viewers to reflect on the decisions they make and the ways that ambition, greed, and careless desires affect their lives and relationships. A real estate broker (Sidharth Malhotra) meets an accident and wakes up in heaven in this non-preachy morality fable. Then Chitragupt (Ajay Devgn), who forces him to face his own mistakes, draws him into a 'Game of Life.'

Jalsa

The film 'Jalsa,' which was directed by Suresh Triveni, brilliantly illustrates how different social classes interpret justice differently. The story is told from the viewpoints of Maya Menon, a fiery journalist known for her ethics and principles, Rukhsana, her housekeeper, and three other characters. Both of these women are tenacious, brave, and committed to their households and careers, but one day a freak accident upends their lives and places them on opposing sides of justice and truth. In spite of their differences, the two mothers in the movie find the humanity within themselves to forgive one another and find healing.