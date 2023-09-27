Dono: Debutant Paloma Dhillon Talks About Her Last-Minute Improvisation Before The Final Shot For 'Agg Ladgdi'

New Delhi: Paloma Dhillon is gearing up for her big debut with ‘Dono’, as it is set to hit the screens on October 5th. The film also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjatya and introduces Paloma Dhillon and Rajveer Deol to the silver screen.

The trailer, which sets the ball rolling for the wedding season, shows Paloma donning exquisite wedding attire, offering a glimpse of her wedding wardrobe style that's sure to captivate audiences. But while it may seem charming, we’ve recently got to know Paloma who is a hard worker, and dedicated to her craft has overcome some challenges on set.

Paloma's dedication to her craft shines brightly as she opens up about her behind-the-scenes experiences during the film's promotions.

Talking about her experience she faced she said, “Although you’re doing scenes where you’re bearing the weight of heavy jewellery, shooting in the scorching heat, walking on pebbles, or working long hours outdoors with crowds all around, and people watching what truly matters in the work. It's about showing up, doing what you're supposed to do, and bringing your absolute best to the table. When you're on set, it's the passion for your craft that drives you, and doesnt matter between action and cut.

During Agg lagdi our choreography Vijay Ganguly and our director Avnish said all they wanted for me is to really enjoy the song and steps so vijay sir said I can just have fun, it was a last minute improvisation we did in the van and it turned out so organically on set."

Paloma Dhillon's journey in ‘Dono’ not only marks her debut but also reflects her unwavering commitment to the craft. This candid moment of Paloma’s has definitely won over hearts all over again.

As we await her debut, she reminds us that in the world of entertainment, it's the passion for one’s craft that truly sets the stage ablaze.