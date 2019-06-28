Doosra trailer brings back memories of NatWest win

Mumbai: It was a moment of victory, pride, revenge and emotional freedom when the Indian cricket team clinched the NatWest trophy in 2002. And director Abhinay Deos sports drama "Doosra -- Indias Other Freedom Struggle" brings back the memories of the victory, and aims to take the audience on an emotional journey.

The trailer, released on Friday, gives a sneak peek into the story of 'Doosra...', and how the moment changed an entire generation.

It was on July 13, 2002 when the then cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and his young team won the NatWest Trophy final at Lord`s Cricket Ground in London. They defeated England in the final match of the three-nation tournament.

Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord`s balcony following the win -- an image which is still fresh in the minds of all the cricket lovers in India. It was an apparent dig at England cricketer Andrew Flintoff`s shirt off moment at the Wankhede Stadium the same year.

The trailer starts with a shot of the cricket stadium and loud cheers, and dedicates the first 30 seconds to the final moments of the match and anticipation leading to the win.

It makes one thing clear that the film will tell how the moment went into people`s life beyond cricket, how it became a `we can do it` statement.

The trailer also features several cricket journalists, politician Shashi Tharoor, cricketer Nasser Hussain, who was the captain of the losing side in 2002, talking about the win.

The film is a multi-layered story told through the eyes of a young girl who chooses a different route for freedom. It puts the spotlight on the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations.

The trailer also features a clip of Ganguly in a conversation with current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, hoping that the moment will be repeated when India will once again claim the World Cup trophy at the 2019 Cricket World Cup series.

Actor Plabita Borthakur and Ankur Vikal will be seen in key roles.

It ends with a narrative -- "1947 was our political freedom, 1991 was our economic freedom and 2002 was our emotional freedom -- A freedom to fly". Only time will tell whether the film will be able to fly high at the box office or not.