Dream Girl 2: 5 Reasons Why Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday’s Film Can’t Be Missed!
'Dream Girl 2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. With energetic songs and an entertaining trailer, 'Dream Girl 2' promises to captivate your attention. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl 2' is directed and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.
1. Promising Comedy
Following the legacy, 'Dream Girl 2' is packed with witty dialogues delivered at spontanous comedic timing. The trailer of the sequel is a laughter riot in itself.
2. Talented Cast
The film boasts of a star cast that has proved their mettle in several Bollywood movies, time and again. 'Dream Girl 2' features Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.
3. Refreshing Storyline
Filled with its reasonable share of twists and turns, 'Dream Girl 2' seems to weave an engaging story. The story intersects at the perfect spot where romance, comedy, and drama as its peak.
4. Songs
Apart from being visually stunning, 'Dream Girl 2' offers ear-pleasing songs. From 'Dil Ka Telephone' to ' Jamnapaar', 'Dream Girl 2' is nothing short of a solid 'Paisa Vasool'
5. Feel-good entertainment for all
Catering to a wider audience, 'Dream Girl 2' is for you if you're a fan of romantic comedies or are interested in feel-good movies. The movie seems to promise something for everyone.
