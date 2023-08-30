New Delhi: Family entertainer Dream Girl 2 has proved its merit at the Box Office on Tuesday with a collection of Rs 5.87 Crore on Day 5. The family entertainer has crossed half century smoothly at the ticket counters in 5 days, raking in a total of Rs 52 crore so far.

By registering Rs 5.87 Crore on a working day, the film is sure to continue its dream run on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared the figures. He wrote: 50 NOT OUT… #DreamGirl2 hits HALF-CENTURY [on Day 5]… Biz should only grow today due to #RakshaBandhan holiday… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr [Tue better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is now released in cinemas.