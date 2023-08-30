trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655459
DREAM GIRL 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dream Girl 2 Crosses Half Century At Box Office, Ayushmann Khurrana's Family Entertainer Cashes In On Raksha Bandhan Holiday

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collections: The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's fresh jodi has been liked by the masses.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dream Girl 2 Crosses Half Century At Box Office, Ayushmann Khurrana's Family Entertainer Cashes In On Raksha Bandhan Holiday Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Family entertainer Dream Girl 2 has proved its merit at the Box Office on Tuesday with a collection of Rs 5.87 Crore on Day 5. The family entertainer has crossed half century smoothly at the ticket counters in 5 days, raking in a total of Rs 52 crore so far. 

By registering Rs 5.87 Crore on a working day,  the film is sure to continue its dream run on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared the figures. He wrote: 50 NOT OUT… #DreamGirl2 hits HALF-CENTURY [on Day 5]… Biz should only grow today due to #RakshaBandhan holiday… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr [Tue better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice


Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. 

It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is now released in cinemas.

