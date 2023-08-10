Dream Girl 2's Song Dil Ka Telephone 2 Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Spell Magic With New Hook Step

New Delhi: Prepare to relive the magic of one of Bollywood's most celebrated songs as 'Dil ka Telephone 2.0' makes a triumphant return in the highly anticipated film 'Dream Girl 2'. Back with a bang, the song is all set to deliver an even more infectious dose of fun, beats, and excitement, marking its comeback as the heart and soul of the sequel.

'Dream Girl 2' takes the beloved melody that captured hearts in the original film and turbocharges it with a dash of sparkle, making it a must-listen and must-dance track for audiences of all ages. The song, an instant hit when it first launched alongside 'Dream Girl', is ready to create ripples of joy yet again.

The song now boasts extra beats, extra mischief, and extra excitement, all in the mission to make it an unforgettable sensation in the sequel. They've gathered all the cherished elements and sprinkled extra fairy dust to create musical magic. Brace yourself to have this tune on loop in your mind, and don't be surprised if you find yourself grooving and tapping your feet to its infectious rhythm!



'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0' features the musical composition of Meet Bros, with vocals provided by Meet Bros in collaboration with Jonita Gandhi & Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics for the song are penned by Kumaar.

Stepping into the spotlight are the charismatic Ayushmann Khurrana and the effervescent Ananya Panday as they lead the charge in 'Dream Girl 2'. This time, they're joined by a constellation of talent that promises an explosion of laughter and entertainment. With stars like Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani, the film is a powerhouse of acting prowess.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the creative forces Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, 'Dream Girl 2' is a riotous celebration of cinema. Mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, as 'Dream Girl 2' is all set to take audiences on a journey of laughter, love, and infectious melodies. Get ready to answer the call of the 'Dil ka Telephone 2.0' once again!